The Level Change Podcast 209: Chandler talks fish hook, Costa wants more $$ to sign again

Episode 209 discussion: Michael Chandler talks fish hook on Poirier, Paulo Costa won’t sign new deal without better pay, Green-Dober set, Craig Jones talks demoting black belts

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 209

Chandler won’t apologize for fish hooking Poirier - 9:46

Craig Jones on demoting black belts - 19:48

Dober-Green set for UFC Vegas 66 - 26:51

Costa won’t sign new contract without $$ - 31:15

Demopoulos on leaving exotic dancing career for UFC - 39:18

*One fight from this year that we’re thankful for* - 47:05

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

