‘He healed really fast’ - Smith suggests ‘jacked as sh-t’ Conor McGregor could be on PEDs

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith is bothered by how Conor McGregor is seemingly healed up from his leg injury. “The Notorious” broke his leg at UFC 264 a year ago but has been posting training videos and hinting at a return.

“Lionheart” also finds it odd that McGregor was able to get himself out of the USADA testing pool even as an active fighter on the UFC roster.

“There’s only one reason you would do that. He’s looking jacked as shit. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming and he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast,” Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast (transcript by MMA Junkie).

Smith compared McGregor’s recovery to other fighters who suffered the same gruesome injury.

“(Chris) Weidman still hasn’t (from his broken leg). I talked to Weidman today. He’s still having struggles. He’s still struggling to get back. Anderson (Silva) took a long time. Corey Hill took a long time.

Anybody who’s broken their leg has taken a long time. He’s seemingly pretty healed up. It just bugs me that he gets to jump out of the pool, juice up on whatever he’s juiced on, and then just jump back in the pool and no one’s going to say shit about it?

“I don’t know. It’s weird. It bothers me.”

Since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier, McGregor (22-6) is staring at a two-fight skid. While on his current hiatus from fighting, the MMA star has been involved in other extra-curricular, including a role in the remake of the 1989 classic Road House.