2022 PFL Championship: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

This Friday the PFL caps off its 2022 season, live at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The PFL Championships will feature a number of tournament finals, with fighters going at it for a one million dollar cheque.

Among those going for a million bucks is Kayla Harrison, PFL’s defending lightweight champion. She will face Larissa Pacheco in the main event on Friday night, the woman she beat in the final of PFL inaugural 2019 season.

The co-main will highlight the featherweight bracket with Brendan Loughnane taking on Bubba Jenkins. The main card will also feature finals for the heavyweight, men’s lightweight, light heavyweight and welterweight tournaments. In addition to the tournament bouts there will also be a featherweight contest between recent PFL signings Julia Budd and Aspen Ladd.

The co-main is filled with familiar faces from both PFL and the UFC. The featured prelim is Marlon Moraes vs. Sheyman Moraes (who is replacing Shane Burgos on late notice). Opening the card is Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the late Muhammad Ali, fighting in an amateur contest.

Tickets

Tickets for the event can be purchased here, via Ticketmaster.

Fight Card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight championship: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Heavyweight championship: Abte Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Featherweight: Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Lightweight championship: Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Welterweight championship: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Light heavyweight championship: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Prelim card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Lightweight (amateur): Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

Live Stream

For US Viewers the 2022 PFL Championships main card will air as a pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelim card will air on regular ESPN+. The PPV event will cost $49.99.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

Non-US residents can check here for a list of broadcasters carrying the event in their country.