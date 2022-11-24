2022 PFL Championship: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

This Friday the PFL caps off its 2022 season, live at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The PFL Championships will feature a number of tournament finals, with fighters going at it for a one million dollar cheque.
Among those going for a million bucks is Kayla Harrison, PFL’s defending lightweight champion. She will face Larissa Pacheco in the main event on Friday night, the woman she beat in the final of PFL inaugural 2019 season.
The co-main will highlight the featherweight bracket with Brendan Loughnane taking on Bubba Jenkins. The main card will also feature finals for the heavyweight, men’s lightweight, light heavyweight and welterweight tournaments. In addition to the tournament bouts there will also be a featherweight contest between recent PFL signings Julia Budd and Aspen Ladd.
The co-main is filled with familiar faces from both PFL and the UFC. The featured prelim is Marlon Moraes vs. Sheyman Moraes (who is replacing Shane Burgos on late notice). Opening the card is Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the late Muhammad Ali, fighting in an amateur contest.
Tickets
Tickets for the event can be purchased here, via Ticketmaster.
Fight Card
Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
Lightweight championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
Featherweight championship: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins
Heavyweight championship: Abte Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Featherweight: Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd
Lightweight championship: Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Welterweight championship: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy
Light heavyweight championship: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson
Prelim card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Marlon Moraes
Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens
Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau
Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes
Lightweight (amateur): Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser
Live Stream
For US Viewers the 2022 PFL Championships main card will air as a pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelim card will air on regular ESPN+. The PPV event will cost $49.99.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
Apple iPhones and iPads
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
Android TV devices
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple tvOS
Chromecast
Oculus Go
Playstation
Portal TV
Roku
Xbox
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Non-US residents can check here for a list of broadcasters carrying the event in their country.
