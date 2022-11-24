The MMA Depressed-us: Get in the locker, nerd - Hettes vs. Bermudez

The UFC is taking a rare week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, which means we’re giving thanks for all the good fights we get to watch by watching some less than sparkling examples of elite mixed martial arts competition. This week’s episode is centered around MMA’s nerdiest fighters and their horrible, soul crushing moments when they took on guys who were just way better.

Opening up the festivities is a relatively recent bout. Chase Hooper hit the Octagon for the second time as a pro back in 2020, when he fought Alex Caceres at UFC 250. Unfortunately for ‘The Dream’, ‘Bruce Leeroy’ put a three round whipping on him, and then dumped his books. From there we move to a 2017 bout between Jack Marshman and full-time web developer (part-time fighter) Ryan Janes at UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio. Marshman followed a fairly one-sided three round drubbing by giving Janes a nasty swirly. And finally, to wrap the whole thing up, we went all the way back to 2014 and UFC 171, where Dennis Bermudez put a hurting on crafty grappler Jimy Hettes. A true locker-stuffing if ever there was one.

As is usual, we’re watching all three bouts on UFC Fight Pass. For those that want to watch along with us, press play on each video when Zane says “Go.” For those watching the fights via another resource, Connor will try to announce the beginning of round 1 so that videos can be synced up there.

