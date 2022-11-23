Derek Brunson out, Roman Dolidze in against Jack Hermansson at UFC Orlando

Ten days away from his scheduled appearance at UFC Orlando, Jack Hermansson is getting a new opponent.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reports that Derek Brunson was forced to withdraw against Hermansson after suffering an undisclosed injury recently. The UFC has found a short-notice replacement for the ‘Joker,’ who is now expected to share the Octagon with Roman Dolidze.

Hermansson vs. Dolidze will be featured on the main portion of the upcoming Fight Night event.

In his most recent outing, Hermansson returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Chris Curtis at UFC London this past July. That fight was also short-notice, as the 34-year-old lost out on his original pairing with Darren Till because of an injury. Since 2020, Hermansson has had six fights canceled.

The Swedish fighter has alternated between wins and losses in his past six appearances.

Dolidze was in action at UFC Vegas 63, where he extended his win streak to three straight after earning a first-round KO of Phil Hawes. Since he moved down from light heavyweight to middleweight, the Georgian is 3-1, with his only loss coming against Trevin Giles at UFC Vegas 22 over a year ago.

UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight fight between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. The new line-up is as follows:

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for any more updates to the event as they become available.