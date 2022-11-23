Report: Gilbert Burns to fight Neil Magny in Rio for UFC 283

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny are set to face each other at UFC 283 on January 21. The event is to be held Burns’ hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) will get his fight in Rio de Janeiro. Burns vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) is close to being finalized for UFC 282 on Jan. 21, per multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/zL9x08mwJZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 23, 2022

News of this match-up comes after months of will they-won’t they drama between Burns and two-time title challenger Jorge Masvidal. Reports had suggested that Masvidal had been turning down the chance to face burns, while lobbying to challenge new UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Conventional wisdom has many believing Edwards will be defending his title against Kamaru Usman, the man he beat by Hail Mary head kick to take the belt earlier this year. However, Edwards and Masvidal have history and the new champ recently opened the door to facing the man he once brawled with backstage.

With Masvidal officially out of contention for Burns, the Brazilian can now focus on the crafty Magny, who recently passed Geroges St-Pierre’s for most wins in the UFC’s welterweight division (13). The Haitian Sensation secured that record after beating Daniel Rodriguez, by D’arce choke, earlier this month.

Burns is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in April. Prior to that defeat he decisioned Stephen Thompson.

UFC 283 is set to feature Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 in the main event.