UFC odds: Jon Jones opens up as betting favorite against Curtis Blaydes

It’s been recently reported by MMA Junkie’s Nolan King that former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, is targeting a return to MMA at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on March 5. The PPV card looks to be the setting where ‘Bones’ will finally make his heavyweight debut. While the first option the UFC is pursuing are fights against Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, the possibly of a bout against Curtis Blaydes has been raised as well. Betting odds for that fight were quick to hit the books.

The oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag are favoring Jon Jones to get the win over Curtis Blaydes—if they do end up pitted against one another. Jones is being offered up with a -175 moneyline, and dropping $100 at those odds stands to see a total return of $157.14. Gamblers can find Blaydes posted up with an underdog value of +150, and tossing a bill at that line could possible win a complete payout of $250.

Jones hasn’t competed since narrowly squeaking by with a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in February of 2020. Fans really have no idea what to expect out of the former champ at this point, especially after seeing his waning dominance at 205-pounds being coupled with a lengthy hiatus from competition. Who really knows what jumping up to the land of giants is going to look like for Jon? We all know the legend of heavyweight Jon Jones, but we’ve yet to actually see it. So far, it’s what Nick Diaz would refer to as ‘wolf tickets.’

On the flip side, the UFC’s #3 ranked heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes, has been very active in the division. He fought two-weeks before Jones’ last fight in 2020, and has competed five-times since. In those matches, ‘Razor’ went 4-1, only being stopped by a Derrick Lewis uppercut.

Looking beyond his recent record, Blaydes has only lost on two other occasions, and both times were against the current UFC heavyweight champion, Francis N’Gannou. A cut-above-the-rest wrestling game has propelled Blaydes to an elite 17-3 record, but how does that stack up against an enigma like Jon Jones?

**The website states that the fight must take place before December 2023 for action.

Check out the betting odds for Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

