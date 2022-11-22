Judge approves Cain Velasquez travel to participate in pro wrestling event

A Santa Clara County, California judge approved former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, to participate in a professional wrestling match in Tempe, Arizona, on December 3.

Earlier this month, Velasquez was released on $1 million bail after spending eight months in jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons possession. According to MMA Fighting, Judge Arthur Bocanegra approved Velasquez’s travel request.

Velasquez will have his GPS monitoring device, which was part of his bail agreement, temporarily removed while he travels to Arizona. As part of the agreement to allow the former UFC fighter to participate in the Lucha Libre AAA wrestling event, Velasquez is responsible for paying an Arizona police officer to travel with him as supervision for the entire trip. When Velasquez returns to California, authorities will replace his GPS monitoring device.

The Santa Clara district attorney objected to Velasquez’s request to travel to the event, which takes place at Arizona State University. Velasquez was a two-time All-American wrestler for the ASU Sun Devils program.

“Based on the information provided by pre-trial services and all the information that has been provided to the court regarding Mr. Velasquez’s request to travel to Arizona, the court is going to grant the request over the people’s objection,” Judge Bocanegra said during the hearing.

Velasquez was arrested in February of this year after a high-speed chase where he reportedly fired a gun at Harry Eugene Goularte. Goularte has been accused of molesting Velasquez’s then 4-year-old son. Goularte was not wounded, but his stepfather Paul Bender, who was in the car, was reportedly struck in the arm.

Goularte is out on bail. He has been charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.