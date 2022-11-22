Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez requests to leave house arrest for pro-wrestling appearance

Early this month, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was released from custody on a $1 million bond, much to the delight of many of his peers. Now, the 40-year-old already wants to get his life back on track.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Velasquez requested the court for an opportunity to participate in a pro-wrestling event under Lucha Libre AAA. The event is scheduled for December 3rd at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez represented Arizona State University as a two-time NCAA Division I wrestler.

Velasquez was recently released from custody after facing multiple charges including attempted murder for his involvement in an alleged car chase in March. He was also accused of firing a gun at Harry Goularte, and hitting a different person in the arm. Goularte is also accused of molesting a relative of Velasquez.

While on bail, Velasquez was ordered home restriction and must comply with GPS tracking.

As an MMA fighter, Velasquez last competed in 2019 against reigning champion Francis Ngannou and lost via KO inside 17 seconds. He had since transitioned to pro wrestling, which included a short-lived WWE stint.