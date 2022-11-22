Zhalgas Zhumagulov retires after controversial UFC Vegas 65 loss

Frustrated with being on the wrong end of controversial decisions, UFC flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov has decided to end his career.

Zhumagulov lost a split decision to Charles Johnson at UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. And shortly after he left the Octagon, ‘Zhako’ announced his retirement.

“Everyone saw the fight, what can I say? There is nothing to say,” said Zhumagulov (translation via Sherdog Forums) “This was my last fight. Thanks to everyone who cheered for me. I don’t want to fight anymore. For some time I fight - the judges do not give me back. You plow, plow, do all the reasons - and just like that. Now I’m not saying this out of emotion - as it is. Thank you to everyone who was rooting for me.”

The loss to Johnson was the second straight split decision Zhumagulov has suffered in 2022. The Kazakh fighter also fell short against Jeff Molina at UFC Vegas 56 in June.

Zhumagulov was 1-5 in his UFC tenure. The former Fight Nights Global flyweight champion joined the promotion in 2020, but never found his rhythm. He started off with two unanimous decision losses to Raulian Paiva and Amir Albazi at UFC 251 and UFC 257, respectively. Zhumagulov snapped his two-fight losing streak with a first-round guillotine choke of Jerome Rivera, but failed to maintain the newfound momentum. Five months after his first UFC win, the 34-year-old was knocked out by Manel Kape.

If this is his final fight, Zhumagulov leaves the sport with an overall record of 14-8.