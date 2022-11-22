Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 208
UFC Vegas 65 storylines - Lewis out of main event, Nzechukwu comeback - 4:49
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/91976-ufc-fight-night
Overeem tests positive for banned substance - 25:39
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/21/23471001/ufc-mma-glory-kickboxing-news-media-alistair-overeem-badr-hari-drugs
Krause banned from cornering - 30:01
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/20/23468633/report-betting-probe-behind-coach-james-krause-being-pulled-ufc-vegas-65-miles-johns
KSI vs. Danis booked for January - 36:58
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/19/23468758/ksi-vs-dillon-danis-boxing-match-official-for-january-14th-in-london-news
Chimaev wants to fight Pereira in January, Covington in March - 42:25
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/19/23467983/ufc-mma-news-interview-video-media-khamzat-chimaev-alex-pereira-colby-covington-fight
OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 47:55
Joilton Lutterbach def. Mark Trijsburg
https://twitter.com/theUG/status/1594097922135953408
Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee
https://twitter.com/_Yodsanan/status/1593849526795882496
Maritza Sanchez stops Dee Begley
https://twitter.com/pelunaton/status/1593727322590531585
Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.
Loading comments...