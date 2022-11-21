Paddy Pimblett explains 50 lb. weight-cutting process before UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett is known for his massive weight gains in between fights, but the UFC lightweight still manages to get in shape before his scheduled Octagon appearances without fail.

The question is: how does he do it?

On his official YouTube channel, Pimblett released a vlog that explains his weight-cutting process. This time, he has around 50 pounds to lose before his upcoming fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 next month. For the ‘Baddy,’ losing weight is as easy as gaining weight.

“There’s no rocket science to it,” said Pimblett. “It’s not hard. Get yourself in a calorie deficit. Why do you think I get so fat? Because I’ve got to go from eating 1,500 to 2,000 calories a day to eating 8,000 a day. That’s why the weight piles on and that’s why it comes off so easy.”

With the help of his friend Joel McCarthy, Pimblett sheds off most of his weight by eating ‘between 1,400 and 1,700 calories on a day’. And though he has found success with this approach, the Liverpudlian admits he struggled before his fight against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this past July.

However, Pimblett feels confident that this weight cut is going smoothly, especially since he is nearing the lightweight limit.

“Last camp was one of the worst camps of my life,” said Pimblett. “The day I got back from America, I had, like, seven weeks to make weight. The UFC just announced that [London] date and I was like, ‘I’m going to have to fight on it, aren’t I?’ It’s in the O2. I had seven weeks to lose, like, 20 kilos [approximately 44 pounds], and I did it.

“Where I’m at now, I’ve got, like, nine kilos [approximately 20 pounds] to lose,” continued Pimblett. “I’ve done more than that overnight. I’ve done 8.4 kilos [approximately 18 pounds] overnight before, I can do nine kilos in four weeks.”

Pimblett vs. Gordon is expected to be featured on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 282, which is scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.