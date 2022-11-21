‘I have arrived’ - Fresh of spin-kick TKO, Natalia Silva sends a message

Women’s flyweight prospect Natalia Silva scored an impressive knockout win at UFC Vegas 65. Paired up against Tereza Bleda, the Brazilian picked up a spinning back kick finish in the third round of their fight and hopes the victory sends a message to the rest of her weight class.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Silva made it clear that while she doesn’t intend to disrespect anyone, she’ll do whatever it takes to follow her dream of attaining UFC gold.

“My message to the division is that I have arrived. I think the other girls can see that, that I’m here,” Silva explained. “That’s what I always say. I respect all the girls, I know they’re here chasing a dream, but so am I. I’m working to achieve mine. I’m focused. I mean to train harder every day, get better and always show an improved version of Natalia.”

Despite being excited about the win, the 25-year-old isn’t exactly sure when she will return to action. Although she would like to come back sooner rather than later, Silva wants to have time to rest until she starts a proper training camp so she can score another highlight reel finish.

“My team will decide when I should return. We’re going to talk and see. A camp is very exhausting. I need to rest, recharge the batteries. After we talk, we’ll see when we’re going to fight again. I want to put on another incredible performance, of course.”

Currently on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC, Silva (14-5) scored a unanimous decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius in her Octagon debut, back in June of this year. The 25-year-old’s most recent loss took place in September 2017, when she dropped a unanimous decision to current UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez.