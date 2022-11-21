Leon Edwards vows to settle Jorge Masvidal beef ‘in the Octagon or in the street’

Leon Edwards still can’t let go of Jorge Masvidal sucker-punching him despite that incident happening over three years ago at a UFC Fight Night event in 2019.

Masvidal hit Edwards with the infamous ‘three-piece and a soda’ during a backstage altercation at London’s O2 Arena in which ‘Gamebred’ hit ‘Rocky’ with an unprovoked three-punch combination.

As the new UFC welterweight champion, Edwards is expected to defend his title against Kamaru Usman, but the Brit would much prefer to settle the score with Masvidal...either ‘in the Octagon or in the street’.

“I can’t let it go,” Edwards told the Breakfast Club in a recent interview (h/t MMA Junkie). “It’s not let go, and this happened three years go. Yeah, it’s not let go, and I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street. It has to be got back.”

“I don’t like him,” he added. “We had a scuffle backstage. That was in London, as well, my hometown, but they took him, moved him, hid him, and fled him out of my country.

“I haven’t seen him since. That was three years ago. Apart from that, everyone else, it’s an easy fight. Backstage is all, ‘Good luck in your life, your family and your career.’ It’s all love.”

Edwards won the title with a stunning come-from-behind knockout of Usman at UFC 278 that saw Edwards flatten the long-reigning champ with a head kick in the fifth round, becoming the first British fighter to win a UFC title in over six years. The win saw him surge to #3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.