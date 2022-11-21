‘You tell me who the BMF is’, Michael Chandler calls for BMF title bout with Jorge Masvidal

Michael Chandler is just one week removed from his Fight of the Night with Dustin Poirier and is already thinking about another potential Fight of the Night with UFC ‘BMF’ champ Jorge Masvidal.

‘Iron Mike’ suggested the matchup during a recent interview with ESPN where he called for ‘Gamebred’ to put his BMF title on the line to determine the new ‘baddest motherf-cker’ in the UFC.

Chandler believes himself a worthy BMF contender after two sensational fights with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje and his potential Knockout of the Year versus Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He envisions The Rock wrapping the BMF belt around his waist similar to how Masvidal won the title after his TKO win over Nate Diaz in 2019.

“But you tell me who the BMF is right now in the UFC,” Chandler, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, said (h/t BJPenn.com). “You tell me who the BMF is, you tell me who the fan….if we did a poll right now, who’s the baddest mother fudger in the UFC? Tell me that wouldn’t get the juices flowing of the entire mixed martial arts world. Michael Chandler vs Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. The Rock walking in with it over his shoulder and then handing it to me after 15 minutes.”

Chandler last fought at UFC 281 where he suffered a grueling third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier in a fight he was possibly winning. He is currently #5 in the UFC lightweight rankings and is considered one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion.