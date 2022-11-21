UFC veteran Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance after kickboxing win over Badr Hari

Alistair Overeem has tested positive for an undisclosed banned substance following his kickboxing win over Badr Hari at Glory: Collision 4, a heavyweight matchup that took place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, this past October.

Overeem is currently awaiting the results of a “B” sample after his “A” sample from the night of his win over Hari returned positive for a banned substance. ‘The Reem’s’ team claims the substance he tested positive for “is not a performance-enhancing substance,” per Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf.

Overeem beat kickboxing legend Hari via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27). His next fight was expected to be against Dutch kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, but that matchup could be called off pending the results of his “B” sample.

Overeem is one of only two fighters to win a championship in MMA and K-1 and was formerly considered one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts. He won heavyweight titles in Strikeforce and DREAM but fell short of winning UFC gold during his ten-year stint with the promotion from 2011 to 2021.

Overeem previously tested positive for elevated testosterone levels in 2012 and was suspended for nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.