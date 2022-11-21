Power Rangers star and MMA fighter Jason David Frank dead at 49

Actor Jason David Frank has passed away at age 49.

According to multiple reports from TMZ and MMA Fighting, the “Power Rangers” star died by suicide in Texas.

Frank is famously known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the 90’s hit franchise “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” He was the most popular among the group, and reprised his roles multiple times as the Green Ranger and the White Ranger.

Frank is also a real life martial artist, having black belts in striking arts such as Shotokan Karate, Wado-ryu Karate, and Taekwondo, while also having a background in grappling as a black belt in judo and a purple belt in jiujitsu.

He competed in MMA five times, going 4-0 as an amateur and 1-0 as a professional in 2010. He won three of those fights via submission, and two via KO.

Although it never pushed through, Frank repeatedly called for a bout with CM Punk back when the former pro wrestler first signed with the UFC.

Frank’s ties with the sport didn’t end there, as he also used to run an MMA apparel company, Jesus Didn’t Tap, which sponsored a lot of fighters during that era.

Free and confidential support for individuals who are in crisis and are thinking about taking their own lives, or have loved ones who are in crisis, can be found with the following organizations.