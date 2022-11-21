Hey Not the Face! 05: Breaking down the Ali Act

Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms when new shows are released. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.

EPISODE 5

What is the Ali Act?

How and why was it passed into law?

What does the Ali Act do?

What does it not do? (Some of the myths)

How is it enforced, or is it even enforced?

What would the Ali Act do if it was expanded to MMA?

Could promoters have their own titles?

Would it destroy the UFC?

How was McGregor going to use the Ali Act to get out of his contract?

How can the Ali Act get expanded to cover MMA?

Do fighters support expansion?

What can be done to fix/improve the Ali Act?

Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow John’s Twitter account: John Nash. If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.