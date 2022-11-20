Photo: Khamzat Chimaev looks massive in latest Instagram post

If Khamzat Chimaev’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by, the undefeated Chechen is headed to middleweight (or possibly heavyweight).

The No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight contender whose last fight was fought at 180 pounds is making the rounds on social media after posting a photo in which he appears to have put on a considerable amount of muscle, perhaps hinting that he is leaving 170 lbs. in the rear-view mirror.

Khamzat looks huge as he awaits word from the UFC on his next fight, with the Allstar Training Center product itching to get back into the Octagon ASAP, preferably in January.

Khamzat last fought at UFC 279 where he submitted former middleweight contender Kevin Holland with a brabo choke in the first round. The bout was contested at a catchweight of 180 pounds after Khamzat missed weight against Nate Diaz and was demoted to the co-main event. He recently called for a rematch with Gilbert Burns in Brazil following his hard-fought decision over ‘Durinho’ in their Fight of the Night at UFC 273.

The UFC returns to Brazil for the first time since the pandemic at the upcoming UFC 283 PPV in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, 2023. The card features a flyweight championship rematch between longtime rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, which will serve as the main event.