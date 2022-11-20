Khamzat Chimaev agrees to rematch Gilbert Burns in Brazil — this time at middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev is determined to fight in Brazil, even if it means running it back with Gilbert Burns.

Burns is, to date, the only man to take Chimaev the distance, outlanding the undefeated Chechen 119-108 in significant strikes but coming up short on the judges' scorecards after the fight.

Both men appear to have verbally agreed to a rematch after Khamzat suggested they fight again at the upcoming UFC 283 PPV in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Burns would have the hometown advantage.

However, this time the fight would be contested at middleweight — per Khamzat’s request.

With Khamzat vs. Pereira likely out of the question, will the UFC attempt to book a rematch with Burns? The matchup doesn’t make sense from a divisional standpoint but has all the makings of another Fight of the Night classic after their three-round slugfest at UFC 273.

Neither man is ranked at middleweight, but Borz has experience in that weight class, boasting stoppage victories over John Phillips and Gerald Meerschaert. He also holds a submission victory over former middleweight contender Kevin Holland, beating ‘Trailblazer’ in a 180-pound catchweight fight at UFC 279.