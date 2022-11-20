Full fight video: Greg Hardy runs through Hasim Rahman Jr.

Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy just won a unanimous decision over Rasim Rahman Jr. at MF X DAZN: X Series 003, and it was actually entertaining, but in a freak show kind of way.

The first thing you’ll notice here is the size discrepancy. Greg tipped the scale at 320-pounds at the weigh ins, while Hasim clocked in at just 226-pounds.

Hardy found success by frequently immobilizing Rahman Jr. against the ropes, which allowed the larger man to tee off on a stationary target. Rahman Jr. managed to respond with a big shot at the end of the first round that wobbled Hardy, but that was about as good as it was going to get for him.

Hardy kept catching Rahman Jr. against the ropes, or in the corner, and even managed to score a knockdown at one point. Hardy was just too big and too active for Rahman Jr. to deal with.