UFC fighter rankings: Arnold Allen climbs, Askarov out

As usual with the UFC’s Vegas cards, especially coming off a stacked PPV, last weekend’s Apex event was largely a one-fight event. In the headliner, Arnold Allen managed to stay undefeated in the UFC and pick up his 10th win in he Octagon in a row when he stopped Calvin Kattar.

Other than that? Askar Askarov asked for his release and it was granted, so flyweight got a bit of a rankings shakeup.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Kamaru Usman moves up into a tie for three with Islam Makhachev.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - Jimmy Crute is up one to 13. Dustin Jacoby drops two to 15 after dropping a split decision to Khalil Rountree.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - Allen is up two spots to four. Josh Emmett is up one to five. The Korean Zombie rises a spot to six. Kattar falls two to seven.

Bantamweight - Petr Yan falls out of a tie for two to take over the third spot on his own.

Flyweight - Askarov was at four, so virtually everyone moved up one spot except Amir Albazi and Sumudaerji. They stayed put at nine and 12 respectively, and were leap-frogged by David Dvorak (up two to six) and Manel Kape (up two to 11).

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.