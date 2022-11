Episode 3 of my art vlog series is up, enjoy it here.

I’m bummed out that Marina Rodriguez is being made to relentlessly prove her merit for a title shot. Her win streak against Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson, Mackenzie Dern, and Yan Xiaonan is more than enough to insert herself in to the title picture and it’s awkward hearing the commentary booth imply that Dern vs Xiaonan had any title implications last month.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris