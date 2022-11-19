KSI set to box Dillon Danis this January

Has the movie Idiocracy become a reality in the world of combat sports? Well, that very well could be the case as YouTube star KSI is officially booked against Dillon Danis in a boxing match. The bout is scheduled to take place on January 14, 2023 at Wembley Arena in London, England and the PPV will stream live on DAZN.

This about to be ! @KSI will take on @dillondanis at the OVO Arena, Wembley, on January 14th, live on DAZN PPV #KSIDanis | January 14th | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ueHxUCKxuf — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 20, 2022

We already have some build up to this circus after Danis confronted KSI this past weekend and a skirmish broke out. Plus shortly after that incident, Anthony Taylor proceeded to clock Danis right in the face, which kicked off a parking lot brawl between opposing clans.

Crazy fight breaks outside misfits 003 pic.twitter.com/BpVGVyvX3W — Moises Bournigal (@TheRealMoisesB) November 18, 2022

KSI is officially 1-0 (Logan Paul), but this year he did pick up two knockouts in boxing exhibitions against Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Brandon Scott. I’m afraid that this means that KSI is the experienced veteran in this scenario, and should be favored to get the win. Which reminds me to inform you to stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for those KSI vs. Dillon Danis betting odds that are coming soon!

Danis is a legit BJJ black belt, but known for his striking he is not. Although this will be his professional boxing debut, he does have a perfect 2-0 MMA record. Both of those matches were with Bellator, but things got dicey for him on the feet in those fights before he got his foes into his world. Parking lot scuffle aside, Dillon’s last scrap was in 2019, so there is a chance that his boxing has improved since then. It’s a small chance, but hey it’s still a chance nonetheless.

Is this matchup important? No. Will it be entertaining? It might be, but probably not as amusing as the lead up to the fight. Who do you got in this one?