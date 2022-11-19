Video: Greg Hardy drops, dominates Hashim Rahman Jr. at MF X DAZN: X Series 003

KSI’s fight promotion was in Austin, TX tonight with Misfit Boxing x DAZN: X Series 3. The event featured mostly influencers and reality TV ‘stars’. One bout on the card did feature fighters with actual pro experience, though.

In the middle of the card former NFL player and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy took on pro boxer Hashim Rahman Jr. Hardy, who weighed in at 320 lbs (94 lbs heavier than Rahman) for this fight, came in with a 1-0 record having won his boxing debut earlier this year.

In the first round Rahman utilized his movement and crisper punching technique to land on Hardy and move out the way of his lumbering shots. He was also able to wobble Hardy with a smart two punch combo. Hardy tried to respond with heavy punches that forced Rahman back to the ropes, but Rahman covered up well and avoided major damage. At the end of the round, Rahman landed another combo on Hardy that had him looking in all kinds of trouble.

In the second Hardy caught Rahman against the ropes and popped out his mouth piece with a huge hook. The referee didn’t seem to notice or care. Rahman then went into survival mode and Hardy teed off. Rahman gutted it out and was able to survive long enough for the referee to pause the action. When it resumed, Rahman still looked a little rocked and Hardy hunted for a finishing blow. Rahman looked to have regained his wits and went for a combo, but Hardy countered and scored a knockdown. With 30 seconds left Hardy tried to finish the fight, but got caught coming in. That helped Rahman make it to the bell.

The third started more tentative with both men looking to conserve energy. Rahman landed the first big punch of the round, but it was countered by a right that almost sat him down again. Hardy grew in confidence in this round and let his hands hang very low. This resulted in Rahman landing a nice straight left that snapped Hardy’s head back. Moments later the pair traded big shots in the middle of the ring, just before the round ended.

Rahman was down on the scorecards heading into the fourth and final round. At the outset of the period he looked to have cleared out most the cobwebs. He tried to get his offense going, but in doing so he left himself open for a big jab from Hardy. Hardy then caught him with a big body shot. As the round wound down, Rahman seemed to switch focus from stealing the fight to merely surviving. He made it to the end of the fight and learned, the hard way, why we have weight divisions.

Hardy, a man who was booted from the NFL over domestic assault claims, will continue to draw a paycheck (bigger than anything he got in the UFC probably), through professional violence. Yay.

Greg Hardy def. Hashim Rahman Jr. by unanimous decision (39-36 x 3)