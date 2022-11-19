UFC Vegas 65: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 65: ‘Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba’ now 11-bout Fight Night event; which took place from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formerly booked as UFC Fight Night: ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ — *Due to illness, Derrick Lewis was removed from his heavyweight bout with Serghei Spivac. As a result, this headlining bout was removed from today’s card.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw only one exciting first round finish, but four thrilling KO/TKO’s, absolutely no submissions, and a whopping seven hard-fought decisions, two of them split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Every finish got a bonus — Kennedy Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena, & Natália Silva. FOTN: none.

Official UFC Vegas 65 Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

11. 205lbs: Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) DEF. Ion Cutelaba (16-9) — via TKO, Round 2, 1:02

10. 265lbs: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) DEF. Chase Sherman (16-11) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

9. 170lbs: Muslim Salikhov (19-3) DEF. Andre Fialho (16-6) — via TKO, Round 3, 1:03

8. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) DEF. Danny Roberts (18-7) — via TKO, Round 1, 3:24

ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. 125lbs: Charles Johnson (12-3) DEF. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) — via Split Decision: Johnson (29-28, 29-28), Zhumagulov (29-28)

6. 125lbs: Jennifer Maia (20-9) DEF. Maryna Moroz (11-4) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. 135lbs: Miles Johns (13-2) DEF. Vince Morales (11-7) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. 135lbs: Ricky Turcios (12-3) DEF. Kevin Natividad (9-4) — via Split Decision: Turcios (29-28, 29-28), Natividad (29-28)

3. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4) DEF. Maria Oliveira (13-6) — via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. 135lbs: Brady Hiestand (6-2) DEF. Fernie Garcia (10-3) — via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. 125lbs: Natália Silva (14-5) DEF. Tereza Bledá (6-1) — via TKO, Round 3, 1:27

Join us again for another episode of the '6th Round' in two weeks time, December 3rd, for the UFC ORLANDO: 'THOMPSON VS HOLLAND' Fight Night event!