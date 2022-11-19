‘What a dog’ - Pros react to Nzechukwu’s comeback win over Cutelaba in new UFC Vegas 65 main event

In an impressive comeback win, Kennedy Nzechukwu weathered an early storm from Ion Cutelaba to score a second-round knockout win at UFC Vegas 65. On Twitter professional fighters and journalists reacted to the main event.
Wooow the comeback kid— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 19, 2022
Damn that guy woke up! And I say “that guy” because I don’t want to type his last name #UFCVegas65— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) November 19, 2022
Wow What a come back by Nzechukwu #UFCVegas63— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 19, 2022
Nzechukwu gave us a beautiful finish for the last minute main event what a dog— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022
Proud of you my brother. You’re a champ https://t.co/1937ajdDQp— Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) November 19, 2022
Cutelaba had, what, 10-15 more seconds to survive that than Izzy last week? He was out long before it was stopped. Great win for Kennedy.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2022
Impressive #UFCVegas65— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 19, 2022
Awesome fight IQ by Kennedy Nzechukwu not to allow the foul timeout to take place. He knew it'd give Ion Cutelaba time to regroup. Smart. #UFCVegas65— Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 19, 2022
NZECHUKWU is awesome. Great finish. Really loved his post fight speech. #Humble @ufc— David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) November 19, 2022
My 85-year-old abuela was hyped watching that finishing sequence.. But got upset when she found out Derrick Lewis fight got pulled lol— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 19, 2022
