Darren Till reveals why he told the UFC to stop offering him main-event fights

Having lost four of his last five fights, UFC middleweight Darren Till is looking to get back on his feet as he prepares to take on South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 and hopefully put his recent string of bad luck behind him.

During a recent interview with UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping, Till revealed that he has turned down several main event opportunities because he is ‘sick of doing’ five-round fights and just wants to get back in the winning column.

“I don’t know, just — If you don’t cut no corners, and you give it a 110 percent, and you’re true to yourself; there’s nothing more you can do, mate,” Till said (h/t Sportskeeda). “So, that’s it. I said to the UFC; I said I don’t want another main event. I said I’m sick of doing five rounds. I just wanna get back on my feet. And that’s what’s came. So, you know, it is what it is, mate.”

Till last fought in Sept. 2021 when he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in the third round of the UFC Vegas 36 main event at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada. His last win came over three years ago at UFC 244 where he defeated The Ultimate Fighter 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum via split decision.

UFC 282, which features Till vs. du Plessis on the prelims, is scheduled to take place on Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.