UFC Vegas 65 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu stops Ion Cutelaba with strikes in makeshift main event

Atop the UFC Vegas 65 main card sat a makeshift light heavyweight main event that saw Kennedy Nzechukwu finish off Ion Cutelaba with a sweet striking sequence in the second stanza. Nzechukwu is now on a two-fight winning streak, and his last four wins have all come by way of finish.

The opening round saw Cutelaba get ahead off the strength of his grappling. He hit a few takedowns, and racked up a good chunk of control time, but he didn’t exactly cause a lot of damage.

The tide turned in the second round when Nzechukwu countered a takedown with a brilliant knee to the face. From there, Nzechukwu applied the pressure and landed a couple of more well-timed knees to the face that rocked Cutelaba, and then dropped him against the fence with his punches. Ion went down and Kennedy kept blasting him with punches until the referee had seen enough.

Check out our description of Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu:

Rd.2-

Nzechukwu intercepted a Cutelaba takedown with a well-timed knee. From there, Nzechukwu started to let his hands go, overwhelming a dazed Cutelaba. Nzechukwu went on to drop Cutelaba, and then pounded away with punches until the referee stepped in. What a finish!

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba by TKO at 1:02 of round 2: Light Heavyweight