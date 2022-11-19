UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak - live results, videos, highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 65, which is going down at an earlier than usual start time from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The top of the billing will include ranked heavyweights when the UFC’s #7 ranked, Derrick Lewis, gets busy with the #12 ranked, Sergey Spivak.

Lewis was finished in three of his last four fights, but he is lethal for every second he’s in there with that one-hitter-quitter power. To be fair to Derrick, he has been competing against much, much more elite opposition. Spivac hasn’t made his way to the top of the mountain yet, but he has won four of his last five — and finished three of them with ground and pound.

In the UFC Vegas 65 co-main event, the light heavyweight division will be featured when Ion Cutelaba meets Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Like the main event, the co-main also features a matchup where one guy is coming off of a win, and the other a loss. Cutelaba was submitted in the first round of his previous two fights, and has only won one of his last six, but he is always entertaining. Nzechukwu is looking for back-to-back wins after knocking out Karl Roberson back in July of this year. Kennedy has been in some fun scraps, and for better or worse, five of his seven UFC appearances ended inside the distance.

The main card is slated for 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 1:00pm ET/10:00am, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak: Heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu: Light Heavyweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Chase Sherman: Heavyweight

Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho: Welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts: Welterweight

Prelims:

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson: Flyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Jennifer Maia: (W) Flyweight

Miles Johns vs. Vince Morales: Bantamweight

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad: Bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira: Strawweight

Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand: Bantamweight

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda: (W) Flyweight