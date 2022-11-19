BKFC 33 results, highlights: Houston Alexander TKOs Joey Beltran, Kevin Croom wins debut

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) traveled to Omaha, Nebraska for BKFC 33 on Friday night.

In front of a hometown crowd, Houston Alexander added Joey Beltran to his resume with a second-round TKO in the headliner. The former UFC and Bellator veteran hurt Beltran with two left hands, staggering the ‘Mexicutioner’ and forcing him to the ropes. From there, Alexander moved in with another left hand and unloaded on Beltran, who was now covering up and turning his back to his opponent. That was enough for the referee to step in and stop the fight.

During his post-fight interview, Alexander was clear in what he wanted next: a potential fight with the newly crowned cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt. And with three straight KOs, the 50-year-old may find himself in a prime position to challenge for gold soon.

“I’m more than in contention,” said Alexander. “I want the belt. I want the belt for Nebraska. We’re going to bring the belt back to Omaha, Nebraska. Nebraska is in the building!”

Former UFC fighter Kevin Croom was successful in his bare-knuckle boxing debut, knocking out Sean Wilson by second-round KO in the co-headliner. ‘Crash’ scored several knockdowns between the first and second rounds before he put Wilson down for good. Very fun debut for Croom.

Here are the full results and highlights of BKFC 33:

Main Card Results:

Houston Alexander def. Joey Beltran by TKO at 0:38 of Round 2

Kevin Croom def. Sean Wilson by KO at 4:25 of Round 2

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Rynell Riley by unanimous decision

Dakota Cochrane def. Eduardo Peralta by TKO at 0:35 of Round 5

Tommy Strydom def. Cody Land by KO at 1:51 of Round 3

Alonzo Martinez def. Jordan Christensen by unanimous decision

Drako Rodriguez def. Will Shutt by KO at 0:53 of Round 3

Preliminary Card Results:

Sarah Shell def. Audra Cummings by TKO at 0:51 of Round 3

Welcome to BKFC Dr. Sara Shell! pic.twitter.com/izSCfo0SeN — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 19, 2022

Brandon Meyer def. Shaine Moffitt by KO at 1:03 of Round 1