MF x DAZN: X Series 3: Hardy vs. Rahman Jr. live results, highlights, how to watch, start time

This Saturday there is a really weird card competing against UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivak for fight fans’ attention. However, this event, hosted by KSI’s Misfit Boxing promotion, probably draws people in who’ve never seen a UFC fight in their lives.

MF x DAZN: X Series 3 is a celebrity boxing event with a slight veneer of professionalism. The main event is Hashim Rahman Jr. (who was supposed to fight Jake Paul earlier this year) taking on disgraced former NFL player (and former UFC heavyweight) Grey Hardy (who is filling in for Vitor Belfort). This will be Hardy’s second ever pro boxing bout. He crushed a can a few months ago for his first.

The rest of the card is filled with influencers and reality TV stars.

The event starts at 6 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Full fight card/Results

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon

Live Stream

MF x DAZN: X Series 3 will air exclusively on DAZN across the globe excluding Russia, South Korea and MENA regions. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.