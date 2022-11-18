‘One of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life’ - Dan Hooker discusses smooching Joe Rogan’s head

Dan Hooker simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to kiss Joe Rogan’s glistening bald head as a celebratory gesture following his TKO win over Claudio Puelles last weekend at UFC 281.

Hooker described kissing Rogan’s head as a magical, almost transcendental experience that made his stoppage victory over Peru’s Puelles that much sweeter, revealing it was ‘one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life’.

“Joe Rogan’s head, it was glistening, it was talking to me,” Hooker joked during a recent interview with Submission Radio. “It said, ‘kiss me, Dan Hooker, kiss me’. It tasted sweet, it tasted sweet,” Hooker said. “He had the sweat. It was magical. It was like… it was one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I’m being honest. That’s a good smelling man. Well-taken care of head. Not smelly at all. Delicious.”

Hooker defeated Puelles in a much-needed TKO victory that saw ‘The Hangman’ snap a two-fight losing skid and spring back into the winner’s column at his native weight of 155 pounds. He is currently #11 in the UFC lightweight rankings and 2-4 in his last six fights, having lost only to the divisional elite in Arnold Allen, Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier.