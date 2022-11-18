Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield joins UFC 284 line-up

Jimmy Crute is gearing up for his return to the Octagon.

The UFC announced that Crute and Alonzo Menifield have agreed to fight at UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Following two ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded finishes of Michał Oleksiejczuk and Modestas Bukauskas, Crute suffered back-to-back losses to Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill. The ‘Brute’ would spend 2022 on the sidelines as he underwent knee reconstruction surgery. According to Crute, the surgery was necessary to avoid a potentially ‘career-ending injury’ after years of accumulating damage throughout his career.

Now recovered, the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight has quite a test ahead of him in Menifield.

‘Atomic’ has won four of his past five fights. He rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to William Knight with two consecutive first-round (T)KOs of Askar Mozharov and Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 56 and UFC Vegas 62, respectively.

UFC 284 is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

The current line-up is as follows (in no particular order):

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez

Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Joshua Culibao vs. Melski Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

