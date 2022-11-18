Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns: ‘I will gladly beat the living s—t out of you’

Jorge Masvidal is setting the record straight on Gilbert Burns.

According to Burns, ‘Gamebred’ has turned down fights against him on three separate occasions: UFC 281, UFC 282 and UFC 283, which prompted him to consider other options for his next Octagon appearance.

Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter 3x First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to to fight me and now he just said no again! ‍♂️ so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad ‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 14, 2022

“Just letting everyone know that the [UFC] offered me [Jorge Masvidal] three times,” wrote Burns on Twitter. “First time was for Nov. 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec. 10, he said he was going to [Brazil] to fight me and now he just said no again! So I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad.”

Masvidal has since responded to Burns and not only denied his claim, but also offered a new time and place for them to share the Octagon. The American Top Team (ATT) product would be ready to go on the rumored pay-per-view event set to feature the trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

“Sorry, I’ve been missing,” said Masvidal. “Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be. I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b—h that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.

“Hunter [Campbell], if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b—h I never agreed to November, December or January,” continued Masvidal. “I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide on when I fight. I’ve gotten some much better news on today, so guess what? If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that f—king belt in England, I will gladly beat the living s—t out of you Gilbert. If not, shut the f—k up.”

The UFC veteran has not fought since losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 this past March. Several weeks after that event, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief over an alleged assault on Covington in South Florida. He pled guilty to those charges, but his trial has not happened yet.

However, it appears as though Masvidal can return to competition, so Burns may get the fight he originally wanted after all. In his most recent appearance, the Brazilian fell short to Khamzat Chimaev in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at UFC 273 in April.