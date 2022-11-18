The Level Change Podcast 207: UFC Vegas 65, PFL PPV, Latifi suspended

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN - Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — NOV 19: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns yet again to the renowned APEX Facility housed in ‘Sin City’ - Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, with an exciting 265lb Heavyweight top contenders tilt between Derrick ‘ The Black Beast’ Lewis (26-10) and Serghei ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac (15-3).

In UFC Vegas 65’s co-main event, hard-hitting Light Heavyweights go to war when Ion ‘The Hulk’ Cutelaba squares off with the ‘African Savage’, Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Plus — Chase ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ Sherman takes on DWCS Alumni, Waldo ‘Salsa Boy’ Cortes-Acosta on the main card of this UFC Fight Night Event! Tune-in for a stacked 13-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!