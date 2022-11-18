 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 207: UFC Vegas 65, PFL PPV, Latifi suspended

Episode 207 discussion: UFC Vegas 65 preview, PFL’s insane PPV price, Latifi’s unique suspension, more

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 207

PFL prices first PPV at $49.99 - 3:22

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson dies from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma - 14:30

Latifi suspended for not disclosing staph infection - 19:12

Riddell stepping away from MMA - 27:42

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 34:55

Mookie - Puelles, Gutierrez, Poirier, Weili, Adesanya (3-2)

Stephie - Puelles, Gutierrez, Poirier, Weili, Adesanya (3-2)

Victor - Puelles, Gutierrez, Poirier, Weili, Adesanya (3-2)

STANDINGS - 35:06

Mookie: 127-76-3

Stephie: 122-81-3

Victor: 111-92-3

BELLATOR 288

Pitbull-Nurmagomedov - 35:42

Nemkov-Anderson - 37:26

UFC VEGAS 65

Della Maddalena-Roberts - 39:21

Cutelaba-Nzechukwu - 41:00

Lewis-Spivac - 44:40

