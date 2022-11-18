KSI’s MF x DAZN: X Series 3: Hardy vs. Rahman Jr. weigh-in live stream

The celebrity boxing fad (?) rumbles on this weekend with MF X DAZN: X Series 003. This event is part of Misfit Boxing, which is run by incredibly popular social media influencer KSI. He’s not appearing on this one, though. Instead we’ve got Hashim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy.

It was supposed to be Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort, but the Phenom pulled out this week for an undisclosed reason. That brings in former UFC heavyweight Hardy (who was booted from the NFL over domestic violence allegations).

The card also includes fights between various Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram personalities. There are also some reality TV people on this. Among those other fights are Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor, Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks and Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6.

I assume these people all need to weigh-in first. There is a stream ready to go on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can watch that live starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Full results:

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon