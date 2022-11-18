Bellator 288 live stream, results, highlights, fight card updates

Bellator is in the Windy City today with two of its titles on the line. In the main event, Bellator 288 will host a rematch between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson for Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title.
Anderson challenged Nemkov for this title earlier this year, in the finale of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix. However, an accidental clash of heads forced that bout to become a no contest.
The co-main has Patricky Pitbull putting his Bellator lightweight title on the the line versus Team Khabib member Usman Nurmagomedov.
The prelims can be viewed live below, on YouTube. The stream starts at 6 p.m. ET.
The main card is available on YouTube for folks outside the US. You can view those here, starting from 9 p.m. ET. People in the US can catch the main card on Showtime.
Quick results:
Main card:
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov
Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokeli
Prelims:
Sean Connor Fallon vs. Imamshafi Aliev
Jairo Pacheco vs. Killys Mota
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Redick
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fencle
Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenberg
