Bellator 288 live stream, results, highlights, fight card updates

Bellator is in the Windy City today with two of its titles on the line. In the main event, Bellator 288 will host a rematch between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson for Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title.

Anderson challenged Nemkov for this title earlier this year, in the finale of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix. However, an accidental clash of heads forced that bout to become a no contest.

The co-main has Patricky Pitbull putting his Bellator lightweight title on the the line versus Team Khabib member Usman Nurmagomedov.

The prelims can be viewed live below, on YouTube. The stream starts at 6 p.m. ET.

The main card is available on YouTube for folks outside the US. You can view those here, starting from 9 p.m. ET. People in the US can catch the main card on Showtime.

Quick results:

Main card:

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokeli

Prelims:

Sean Connor Fallon vs. Imamshafi Aliev

Jairo Pacheco vs. Killys Mota

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Redick

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fencle

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenberg