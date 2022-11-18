UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in their APEX facility with a card that’s just for the sickos. UFC Vegas 65 is headlined by Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac. The co-main is Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu.

After that, there’s not a lot of name value here. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be good fights (just that there won’t be many people watching to find out). Other fights on this very ESPN+ card include Chase Sherman vs. the surging Waldo Cortes-Acosta and the undefeated Jack Della Maddalena versus UK vet Danny Roberts.

The prelims include former title challenger Jennifer Maia taking on Maryna Moroz.

In order for these fights to happen, first the competitors need to make it past the scales. Check back here for all the news an updates as these men and women look to hit their marks.

Full results:

Main card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Prelim card (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Miles Johns vs. Vince Morales

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad

Maria Oliveira vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda