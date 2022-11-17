‘It’s a good fight for me to get a win again’ - Maia looking at Moroz as a chance to rebound

Women’s flyweight contender Jennifer Maia is hoping to put an end to her current losing skid with her next outing. Paired up against Maryna Moroz at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65, the Brazilian is currently riding two-straight losses .

In an interview with Combate, Maia explained her reasoning behind taking the fight against Moroz, along with her thoughts on just how the match might shake out.

“I took the fight because they offered it to me. I’m not one to turn down fights, if it’s aligned with the way I think. I think this is a good fight fight for me to get a win again. So far I’ve only taken tough fights in this weight class. There are no easy opponents, even the un-ranked ones are really well-prepared. I do think this is a good fight for me get win again, though,”

“She’s a tough opponent,” Maia added. ”She’s well-rounded. From watching her last fights, I think she’ll be looking to grapple, that’s where she’s been doing better. I think I can neutralize her game if she tries to grapple me. But I can also surprise her, because I’m good at grappling. First I can try to neutralize, but I can also surprise her by being superior on the floor.”

Last time around Maia (19-9-1) dropped unanimous decisions to Manon Fiorot. That defeat followed shortly after a January loss to Katlyn Chookagian in January of this year. The 34-year-old’s latest win took place in July 2021, when she scored a unanimous decision win of her own against Jessica Eye.

UFC Vegas 65 will take place on November 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and rising prospect Sergey Spivak.