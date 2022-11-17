Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez slated for UFC 284 in Perth

UFC 284 is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on February 11, 2023 — and the card is stacking up nicely with the recent addition of a top-tier flyweight tilt between the #3 ranked, Kai Kara-France, and the #5 ranked, Alex Perez.

First reported by MMA Junkie, the two top-5 flyweights have agreed to battle it out closer to Kara-France’s neck of the woods, as both fighters are looking to rebound after a setback(s).

Kara-France was last seen in an interim title fight with Brandon Moreno back at UFC 277. It was a heck of a scrap, but Moreno pulled out a liver kick in the third round to get the finish. Before that, Kai was on a three-fight winning streak.

Perez is looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back losses. First he was caught in a guillotine in the first round of his title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo, and then he fell victim to a first round rear-naked choke by a surging Alexandre Pantoja. Before those speed bumps, however, Alex was also on a three-fight winning streak.

UFC 284 will be headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the lightweight belt, with the co-main getting Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title. Also on the PPV main card, former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, will lock horns with the always entertaining, Paulo Costa.