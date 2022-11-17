MF x DAZN: X Series 3 press conference with Greg Hardy, Hashim Rahman Jr. and a bunch of ‘celebrities’

This weekend we were supposed to get former UFC middleweight champion Vitor Belfort vs. Hashim Rahman Jr. in the boxing ring. However, Belfort fell out of that match a few days ago and has been replaced by former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy.

Hardy is of course best remembered for his disgraceful exit from the NFL. He was essentially banned from that league after he was initially convicted of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her. That conviction was later squashed when Hardy successfully appealed for a jury trial, which was then followed by the victim not co-operating with prosecutors (after she secured a civil settlement from Hardy).

The remainder of this Saturday’s card is filled with influencers and what some people would term celebrities.

The main event is instamgrammer ‘Deen the Great’ vs. TikToker Walid Sharks. There’s also a fight between streamers itsfangs and 6ar6ie6. Chase DeMoor, who appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle dating show, will also be appearing — he fights YouTuber Josh Brueckner.

These characters, and the others, will probably be making fools of themselves at the press conference for the event. And you can watch that all right here. You’re welcome.

The event itself starts at 6 p.m. ET on DAZN.