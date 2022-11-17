Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 weigh-in live stream

This Friday Bellator are putting on what might be the best MMA fights of the weekend (given what the UFC is offering). At Bellator 288 two titles will be on the line, both in intriguing match-ups

The main event sees Vadim Nemkov defend his Bellator light heavyweight title against ex-UFCer Corey Anderson. This is a rematch of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix final, which went down at Bellator 277 in April. That fight was called a no contest due to a cut on Nemkov that was caused by an accidental clash of heads.

Anderson is undefeated in the Bellator and came to the promotion on the back of a 4-1 run in the UFC, with wins over future champ Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi and Johnny Walker and the loss coming to future champ Jan Blachowicz.

Nemkov hasn’t lost since 2016. He won the Bellator title by TKOing Ryan Bader in 2020.

The co-main has Patricky Pitbull defending his Bellator lightweight title to Usman Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is 15-0 as a pro, with four straight wins coming in the Bellator cage.

Pitbull beat Peter Queally by TKO a year ago, in Dublin, to claim the vacant title.

Before those titles can be truly contested, though, all four men will need to hit their marks — exactly — on the scales. You can see if they did that by checking out the weigh-ins right here.

The ceremonial weigh-ins go live at 1:55 p.m. ET. You can watch them below.

Full results:

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime):

Light heavyweight championship: Vadim Nemkov (203) vs. Corey Anderson (204.8)

Lightweight championship: Patricky Pitbull (154) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8)

Featherweight: Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Timur Khizriev (146)

Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune (257.2) vs. Daniel James (264.8)

Welterweight: Roman Faraldo (170.8) vs. Levan Chokeli (170.6)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on YouTube):

Middleweight: Sean Connor Fallon (185.6) vs. Imamshafi Aliev (185.8)

Lightweight: Jairo Pacheco (155.6) vs. Killys Mota (155.6)

Lightweight: Archie Colgan (154.8) vs. Jesse Hannam (155.8)

Light heavyweight: Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Jay Redick (205.6)

Middleweight: Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Jayden Taulker (185.6)

Featherweight: Laird Anderson (145.6) vs. Rob Fencle (146)

Featherweight: Isaiah Hokit (145.4) vs. Matias Nader (144)

Heavyweight: Wladmir Gouvea (265.8) vs. Kory Moegenberg (246.2)