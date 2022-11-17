 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac in the main event down to Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
We’re now one week removed from UFC 281, which means we’ve got a pretty severe downgrade in fight card quality to look forward to. In the main event, Serghei Spivac hopes to insert his name into the stack of rising heavyweight contenders with a victory over Derrick Lewis. The card drops sharply in notoriety from there.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 65 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — At 2:38, Odds 15:21, Picks, Both: Lewis
Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy NzechukwuAt 17:21, Odds 24:12, Picks, Both: Nzechukwu
Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-AcostaAt 25:02, Odds 37:55, Picks, Zane: Cortes-Acosta, Connor: Sherman
Andre Fialho vs. Muslim SalikhovAt 40:28, Odds 47:36, Picks, Both: Salikhov
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny RobertsAt 49:14, Odds , Picks, Both: Della Maddalena

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1pm/10am ET&PT
Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas ZhumagulovAt , Odds , Picks, Both: Zhumagulov
Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna MorozAt , Odds , Picks, Both: Moroz
Vince Morales vs. Miles JohnsAt , Odds , Picks, Both: Johns
Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky TurciosAt , Odds , Picks, Both: Natividad
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria OliveiraAt , Odds , Picks, Zane: Oliveira, Connor: Demopolous
Brad Hiestand vs. Fernie GarciaAt , Odds , Picks, Both: Hiestand
Natalia Silva vs. Tereza BledáAt , Odds , Picks, Zane: Bledá, Connor: Silva

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereiera’: Zane & Connor picked 100% the same for the first time, they went 7/14 for an even 50%
  • Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 in 2020, through UFC 281, this year: Zane is now at 770/1194 for 64.49% and Connor is now at 724/1194 for 60.64%
  • So far, in 2022: Zane is at 300/457 for 65.65% and Connor is at 282/457 for 61.71%
  • 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%
  • July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%
  • Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_11.17.22.pdf

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN - Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — NOV 19: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns yet again to the renowned APEX Facility housed in ‘Sin City’ - Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, with an exciting 265lb Heavyweight top contenders tilt between Derrick ‘ The Black Beast’ Lewis (26-10) and Serghei ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac (15-3).

In UFC Vegas 65’s co-main event, hard-hitting Light Heavyweights go to war when Ion ‘The Hulk’ Cutelaba squares off with the ‘African Savage’, Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Plus — Chase ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ Sherman takes on DWCS Alumni, Waldo ‘Salsa Boy’ Cortes-Acosta on the main card of this UFC Fight Night Event! Tune-in for a stacked 13-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

