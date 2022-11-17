We’re now one week removed from UFC 281, which means we’ve got a pretty severe downgrade in fight card quality to look forward to. In the main event, Serghei Spivac hopes to insert his name into the stack of rising heavyweight contenders with a victory over Derrick Lewis. The card drops sharply in notoriety from there.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 65 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — At 2:38, Odds 15:21, Picks, Both: Lewis

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — At 17:21, Odds 24:12, Picks, Both: Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta — At 25:02, Odds 37:55, Picks, Zane: Cortes-Acosta, Connor: Sherman

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov — At 40:28, Odds 47:36, Picks, Both: Salikhov

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts — At 49:14, Odds , Picks, Both: Della Maddalena

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1pm/10am ET&PT

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Moroz

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Johns

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Natividad

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Oliveira, Connor: Demopolous

Brad Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia — At , Odds , Picks, Both: Hiestand

Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bledá — At , Odds , Picks, Zane: Bledá, Connor: Silva

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereiera’ : Zane & Connor picked 100% the same for the first time, they went 7/14 for an even 50%

Zane & Connor picked 100% the same for the first time, they went 7/14 for an even 50% Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 in 2020, through UFC 281 , this year: Zane is now at 770/1194 for 64.49% and Connor is now at 724/1194 for 60.64%

in 2020, through , this year: Zane is now at 770/1194 for 64.49% and Connor is now at 724/1194 for 60.64% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 300/457 for 65.65% and Connor is at 282/457 for 61.71%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

