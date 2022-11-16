Ex-UFC title challenger Thiago Santos is the latest to call out Jake Paul

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm by posting up a 6-0 boxing record, and leaving a wake of former MMA/UFC champions, and one former NBA star, behind him. Nowadays, everybody and their mother is calling for a boxing match against the YouTube sensation, and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos is latest to put his name in the ‘gotcha’ hat.

Hey @jakepaul You have been having fun boxing wrestlers and old men. How about fighting a real opponent? I am your huckleberry! @MostVpromotions @Alexdavismma — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) November 15, 2022

Santos took to his social media and questioned the strength of Paul’s competition, before recommending that he fight a ‘real opponent:’

“You have been having fun boxing wrestlers and old men. How about fighting a real opponent?”

“Marreta” expressed his desire to be next for Jake by ending his message with a common quote from the classic movie Tombstone,

“I am your huckleberry!”

Santos just recently signed with the PFL following his departure from his nine-year relationship with the UFC. Overall Thiago is 22-11 in his career, with his UFC record ending up with a respectable outcome of 14-10. Santos has only won one of his last six outings, but to be fair, he was competing against the very best light heavyweights on the planet. Santos has always been known for his wild striking power, producing 11 knockouts during his time with the UFC. How do you think Marreta would fare against the likes of Jake Paul?