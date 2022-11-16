Alexander Gustafsson out of UFC 282 bout with Ovince St. Preux, Philipe Lins fills in

Alexander Gustafsson will not be competing against Ovince St. Preux at UFC 282 on December 10th, 2022.

MMA Junkie originally reported that OSP claimed on his social media that Gus has pulled out of their upcoming fight. Filling in for Gustafsson will be a former PFL champion in Philipe Lins.

No official reason has surfaced as to why Gus has dropped out, and the UFC’s official website still has Alexander listed as St. Preux’s opponent for UF 282. This seems like one of those situations where it appears as though the UFC is the last to know about these changes, which should be impossible.

Philipe Lins saw a mixed bag of results during his tenure with Bellator at 205-pounds, but then rose to the top in the PFL as a heavyweight. He is currently 1-2 in his UFC stint, starting out with back-to-back defeats at heavyweight before dropping back down to light heavyweight to secure a win.

It’s hard to believe that OSP and Gus haven’t crossed paths already. They’ve both been in the UFC for over nine-years, they have both dabbled in the heavyweight division, and share six common opponents. I guess we will have to wait even longer for this seemingly inevitable matchup. For now, it’s OSP vs. Lins on the docket.