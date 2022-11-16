Invicta FC 50: Lehner vs Bernardo brings one-night tournament for strawweight belt

Invicta will give us plenty to be thankful for before the holiday next week, with a banger of a card this week to crown a new strawweight champion. This event will also feature a handful of fights in other weight classes and will feature a bantamweight main event from two very solid Invicta talents.

Tuesday’s weigh-ins also served as the official drawing for the one-night tournament in the search for a new 115lb champ, with all participants present. The opening bouts feature former Contender Series contestant Valesca Machado (10-3) against Brazilian prospect and one-time LFA fighter Ediana “Mel Pitbull“ Silva (12-2). Silva has not only gone on a seven-fight win streak since her last loss in 2020, only one of those has been a decision win. While three of those have been against opponents with less-than-optimal records, she’s a fiery fighter with strong finishing instincts.

As for Machado, she has her deficiencies but is durable and works body kicks well with her jab to fight smart and keep things in her desired range. She may have some success in the clinch here, as well as a size advantage.

Another former Contender Series contestant enters the fray on the opposite side of the brackets, as Gloria de Paula (6-5) makes her first appearance since her last bout in the UFC. A generalist with some slick ground transitions, de Paula looks to get back in the win column - and she’ll have her hands full against Polish firecracker Karolina Wojcik (9-2). Wojcik has moved around a lot on the Euro scene against respectable opposition, including her two-fight stint in KSW, which had her pick up victories against Aleksandra Rola and Sylwia Juskiewicz. Despite a size and reach disadvantage, she may be able to utilize her speed effectively and work in her takedowns.

Melissa Odessa Parker (3-2) has shown her versatility in crossing over from boxing to MMA. Originally scheduled to face Sharon Jacobson, she instead faces experienced striker Elise Pone (1-1). Pone made her pro and Invicta debut dispatching fellow kickboxer Chrissy Yandolli back in May of 2021, and suffered a heartbreaking decision loss against hard-hitter Helen Peralta back in January. It’s a great showcase for two athletes that like to swing leather.

Kunlun, ONE Championship and Combate Global vet Maira Mazar (8-4) gets set to make her Invicta debut against Irish prospect Danni McCormack (5-2). McCormack was a runner-up in the IMMAF amateur tournament, and made her pro debut in Bellator. After racking up three straight, she moved around and has continued to expand her skillset and working a solid pressure game with great range.

Brigid Chase (3-1) makes her Invicta debut as well, as the submission specialist meets known Invicta talent and former Ultimate Fighter participant Claire Guthrie (3-1). The main event shows BJJ ace Talita Bernardo (8-4) against Germany’s Katharina Lehner (7-3). This will be Lehner’s first fight since October of 2020.

Here’s a brief sizzle trailer for the event:

And as a bonus, here’s the draw to establish the tournament openers:

Full card:

Katharina Lehner (136) vs. Talita Bernardo (135.7) - Bantamweight

Claire Guthrie (136) vs. Brigid Chase (133.9) - Bantamweight

Danni McCormack (115.6) vs. Maira Mazar (115.4) - Strawweight tournament reserve bout

Melissa Oddessa Parker (123.3) vs. Elise Pone (125.7) - Flyweight

Gloria de Paula (115.4) vs. Karolina Wójcik (116) - Strawweight tournament bout

Valesca Machado (115.6) vs. Ediana Silva (115.2) - Strawweight tournament bout

**Minna Grusander (114.6) weighed in to remain a reserve fighter for the tournament on standby.

Invicta FC takes place this Wednesday night starting at 9:00pm EST. The event will be airing on AXS TV and streaming live on YouTube.