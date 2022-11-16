 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC vet Greg Hardy replaces Vitor Belfort against Hasim Rahman Jr.

With less than a month since his boxing debut, UFC and NFL veteran Greg Hardy is stepping back inside the squared ring.

By Milan Ordoñez
Greg Hardy at the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins in March.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After a successful boxing debut last month, NFL and UFC veteran Greg Hardy is stepping inside the squared ring once again. “The Prince of War” will replace former UFC champion Vitor Belfort against Hasim Rahman Jr. this weekend in Texas.

Misfits Boxing, a promotion owned by influencer KSI, made the announcement via social media.

The 45-year-old Belfort, who last saw action in September when he KOd boxing legend, Evander Holyfield, in an exhibition match, was forced out of the event due to still undisclosed reasons.

From his end, Rahman released this reaction to his new opponent via Twitter.

As for Hardy, who scored a second-round knockout win over fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook, is simply looking forward to this new opportunity.

“I’m excited, man, this is my chance to show that I belong in the boxing world,” Hardy told TMZ Sports (H/T MMA Mania). “I know plenty about the Rahman name as boxers, and I know he was preparing for Vitor, but I’m definitely confident and prepared to show people I can box.”

Misfits Boxing 3 will be broadcast live via DAZN. It takes place at Moody Theater in Austin.

