$49.99 - PFL puts price on first PPV event

The Professional Fighters League is all set to become the latest MMA property to dip into the high-end event market. Back in 2019 the US-based promotion signed on with UFC broadcast partner ESPN, to air PFL fight cards on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Several years later they’re all set to try their first PPV card on ESPN’s streaming platform.

Ever since the first UFC hit the airwaves in 1993, mixed martial arts has gone hand-in-hand with pay-per-view broadcasting. In that time, however, few companies outside the Endeavor-owned promotion have found much in the way of financial gain from attempting to break into that exclusive broadcast marketplace.

In 2014 Bellator made their first (and only) PPV event, featuring a light heavyweight contest between ‘Rampage’ Jackson and ‘King Mo’ Lawal in the main event—bringing in a mere estimated 100,000 buys in the process. Famous promotional disaster Affliction, didn’t do much better, garnering 175,000 buys in their second (of two) PPV, headlined by a heavyweight bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski.

Can PFL succeed where others have failed? Alongside their six one-million-dollar tournament title fights, the promotion appears to be banking heavily on a main event between multiple-time tournament winner and former Judo gold-medalist Kayla Harrison against two-time past foe and former UFC talent Larissa Pacheco. The card was also set to host a featherweight bout between Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes, however an injury to Burgos has resulted in fellow former UFC fighter Sheymon Moraes stepping up in his stead.

Fans who want to witness the action live will find themselves facing a $49.99 price tag for the privilege, as announced by the PFL on Tuesday, November 15th.

PFL 10 - 2022 Season takes place on November 25th on ESPN+. Here’s a look at the card as it stands now:

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd

ESPN PLUS PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jeremy Stephens vs. Natan Schulte

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser