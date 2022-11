UFC 281 medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes get sidelined after brutal KOs

Most of the fighters from UFC 281 on Saturday are going to require medical clearance before they can return to competition, per the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

The NYSAC released its medical suspensions on Monday, and headliners Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are included in the said group of fighters. ‘Po Atan’ finished the ‘Last Stylebender’ by fifth-round TKO to claim the UFC middleweight championship. However, both men face extended time away from the Octagon—after being given respective 30 and 60-day terms of mandatory restm plus indefinite suspensions for medical clearance. Reasons for the lengths of these suspensions were not revealed.

Frankie Edgar and Dominick Reyes were suspended for 90 days following their KO losses to Chris Gutierrez and Ryan Spann. The ‘Answer’ and the ‘Devastator’ have been knocked out in their past three fights.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):

Alex Pereira: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite suspension for medical

Israel Adesanya: Mandatory rest for 60 days and indefinite suspension for medical

Zhang Weili: Mandatory rest for seven days

Carla Esparza: Mandatory rest for seven days

Dustin Poirier: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite suspension for medical

Michael Chandler: Mandatory rest for 60 days and indefinite suspension for medical

Chris Gutierrez: Mandatory rest for seven days

Frankie Edgar: Mandatory rest for 90 days and indefinite for medical

Dan Hooker: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Claudio Puelles: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Renato Moicano: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Brad Riddell: Mandatory rest for 45 days and indefinite for medical

Ryan Spann: Mandatory rest for seven days

Dominick Reyes: Mandatory rest for 90 days and indefinite for medical

Erin Blanchfield: Mandatory rest for seven days

Molly McCann: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Andre Petroski: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Wellington Turman: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Matt Frevola: Mandatory rest for seven days

Ottman Azaitar: Mandatory rest for 90 days and indefinite for medical

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Mandatory rest for seven days

Silvana Gómez Juárez: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Michael Trizano: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Seung Woo Choi: Mandatory rest for 90 days and indefinite for medical

Montel Jackson: Mandatory rest for seven days

Julio Arce: Mandatory rest for 30 days and indefinite for medical

Carlos Ulberg: Mandatory rest for seven days

Nicolae Negumereanu: Mandatory rest for 90 days and indefinite for medical